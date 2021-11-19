Batter Suryakumar Yadav stole the show with a brilliant half-century in India's five-wicket win vs New Zealand in the first T20I in Jaipur on Wednesday. Yadav's innings of 62 runs in 40 balls helped India chase down the visitor's score of 165 runs in the last over of the match. During the post-match press conference, Suryakumar pointed out several reasons behind such a handsome beginning post a traumatic debacle for India in the recently concluded T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. He was quick to credit Virat Kohli for showcasing trust in him by sacrificing his number three spot in order to give the Mumbaikar some much-needed game time in the global event.

"I still remember when I made my batting debut, he [Virat Kohli] was the one who sacrificed his position and let me go at No. 3 when I played against England and he batted at 4. It was the same thing. He asked whether I wanted to go in so that I could get some World Cup game time. It was really nice of him and I enjoyed coming back not out in that game," Suryakumar said in the post-match press conference.

The stylish batter revealed that there wasn't any specific position he prefers while going in to bat and is comfortable in adjusting to the requirements of the team along with enjoying the format he represents the team in.

"I am very flexible with the batting order. I have batted from opening to Number 7. I can bat at any position and I am happy with that. I have been batting at Number 3 for the last three years for my franchise (in IPL) so it was nothing different. I don't try to do anything different. I just am myself and try to enjoy the format," Yadav said.

Suryakumar clearly explained the differences and meaning between representing a team in franchise cricket in comparison to playing for the country.

"I feel franchise cricket is completely different. When you come to the Indian team you got to be really flexible in your batting order. You have to be ready to bat at any position," concluded Suryakumar.