India vs New Zealand first Test match will be played in Kanpur. The live streaming of India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 will be available on Hotstar. The toss will take place at 9 am on Thursday November 25. Fans can watch the India vs New Zealand 1st Test on TV on the Star Sports network. The India vs New Zealand first Test will be played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Ajinkya Rahane is India's stand-in captain, while New Zealand will be led by Kane Williamson. Shreyas Iyer will make his Test debut for India. Here are all the important statistics to keep in mind before the start of the match.

450: This will be the 450th Test for New Zealand - 5th team to play these many Tests.

50: This could be the 50th Test for Umesh Yadav.

2: New Zealand have won only 2 Tests in India in 1988 in Mumbai and 1969 in Nagpur.

6: New Zealand have lost their last 6 Test played in India since 2010.

6/11: India have won 6 Tests in 2021 - the most by any team in this year. India have also lost 3 and drawn 2 Tests in 2021.

0/4: New Zealand have not lost any Test in 2021. They have played 4, won 3 and drawn 1.

7/22: India have won 7 out of 22 Tests at Kanpur. India have lost 3 and drawn 12 Tests at this venue.

1: Kane Williamson is 1 victory away from becoming the most successful captain of New Zealand in Asia in Tests. As captain, Williamson has won 3 Tests in Asia from 7 Tests, joint most amongst New Zealand skippers along with Stephen Fleming who won 3 out of 13 Tests in Asia.

2010: The last time New Zealand managed to draw a Test in India was in 2010 at Hyderabad.

2016: The last Test played at Kanpur was also between India and New Zealand in 2016. India won that Test by 197 runs.

0/5: Under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, India have not lost any Tests. India have won 4 and one drawn under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane.

116: Indian bowlers have bowled 116 no balls in 2021 in Tests - the most by any team in this year. This is also the maximum number of no balls bowled by Indian bowlers in a calendar year post 2010.

3rd: Axar Patel has taken 27 wickets from 3 Tests - 3rd most wickets by any bowler in first 3 Tests of the career. The record is of 31 wickets by Narendra Hirwani and 29 by Charlie Turner in first 3 Tests of the career.

1000: Ross Taylor is 130 runs away from completing 1000 runs in Tests against India.

1000: Kane Williamson is 171 runs away from completing 1000 runs in Tests against India.

50: Tim Southee and Trent Boult are 6 and 9 wickets away respectively from completing 50 Test wickets against

India.

50: Ishant Sharma is 12 wickets away from completing 50 wickets in Tests against New Zealand.

2000: Tom Latham is 60 runs away from completing 2000 runs in away Tests.

5: Ravichandran Ashwin is 5 wickets away from surpassing Harbhajan Singh's tally of 417 Test wickets and become India's 3rd highest wicket-taker in the format.

300: Trent Boult is 8 wickets away from completing 300 Test wickets.

50: Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner are 4 & 9 wickets away respectively from completing 50 Test wickets.

300: Ravichandran Ashwin is 14 wickets away from completing 300 Test wickets at home. Only Anil Kumble has taken most Test wickets (350) in India than Ashwin.

100: Umesh Yadav is 4 wickets away from completing 100 Test wickets at home.

38: Ravichandran Ashwin is the leading wicket-taker in Tests in 2021.

100: Wriddhiman Saha is 8 catches away from completing 100 catches as a wicketkeeper in Tests.

100: Ajinkya Rahane is 3 catches away from completing 100 catches in Tests as an outfielder.

50: KL Rahul is 1 catch away from completing 50 catches in Tests and 2 catches away to complete 50 catches as an outfielder in Tests.

4000: The pair of Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson is 125 runs away from completing 4,000 partnership runs. The pair of Taylor-Williamson will be the first Kiwi pair to amass 4,000 partnerships runs in Tests.