India vs New Zealand: India vs New Zealand 2021 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Much better from Boult this time! Fuller in length, on leg, nipping back in. Rohit Sharma looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. 21 runs from the over. How often does Boult go for so many?
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! This is some serious hitting! Boult and Sharma play for the same team in the Indian T20 League and depsite knowing his strengths, bowls it short, on middle. Rohit Sharma moves his weight back and pumps it over deep square leg for a biggie. Trent Boult is disappointed with himself. 50 up for India in no time!
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top-notch from Sharma! Back of a length, outside off. Rohit Sharma places it with elegance through short third man for a boundary.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short again, boundary again! Way too short, on middle. Rohit Sharma looks to pull but misses. The ball goes over the keeper's head for a boundary. Rohit Sharma looks at the umpire and signals that it was a wide but the umpire thinks otherwise. Given runs off the bat. Replay confirms that there was no bat involved. Nonetheless, a boundary!
4.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. KL Rahul chops it away off the bottom half of the bat to deep point for one.
Change of ends for Trent Boult.
4.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Short and punished! Boutl bowls a short-of-a-length ball, on middle. KL Rahul waits for the ball to come and picks the bones out of that one. Pulls it with class all over deep square leg for a maximum.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Two runs! On the pads. Sharma works it towards fine leg. Rachin Ravindra coves a lot of ground to his right and saves a certain boundary. The batters take a couple.
3.5 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A full-length ball, on the pads. Rahul looks to clip it away but does not get any connection on it. The ball goes to the leg side off the pads. They collect a leg bye.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length ball, on top of off. Rahul hangs back and blocks it back to the bowler.
3.3 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Full, on the pads. Sharma looks to flick it away but misses. The ball goes towards mid-wicket off the pads. The batters collect a leg bye.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Inswinging fuller delivery, on off. Sharma defends it back to the bowler.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Rahul punches it through backward point for a single.
Lockie Ferguson comes to bowl.
2.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Sharma started off slowly but he has shifted the gears in this over. Slightly short, on middle and off. Sharma stays back, swivels and smokes it over the square leg fence for a maximum. Southee is taking a beating here.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Full, on the pads. Sharma tucks it to the right of short fine leg. Boult moves to that side and makes a good stop.
2.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on the pads. Sharma looks to flick it away but misses.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whoa! What a shot! He has crushed it. Back of a length, outside off. Sharma stays back and cuts it through covers. The ball races away to the fence. There is no stopping that one.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sharma gets his first boundary off the innings. Full-length ball, outside off. Width offered and Sharma takes no time to pounce on it. Sharma lifts it over the cover region and bags a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good-length ball, just outside off. Sharma comes down the track and looks to defend it out but misses. The ball zips past the outside edge.
2.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A length ball, going down leg. Sharma looks to flick it away but misses. Wide called.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots to end the over! Fuller, around middle and leg. Rahul blocks it back to the bowler. A tidy over by Boult, just 2 runs off it.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Good length, outside off. Rahul stays back and looks to cut it away. The ball goes towards cover off the inner half.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Sharma gets off the mark on his fourth delivery. On a length, on the pads. Sharma flicks it to deep square leg for a run.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Sharma is yet to get underway! A length ball, on off. Sharma hangs back and defends it to point.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Length, on the pads. Rahul tucks it to square leg for a single.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Boult attacks the stumps straightaway. A length ball, around middle and off. The ball comes in off the deck. Rahul stays back and defends it back to the bowler.
Who will bowl from the other end? Trent Boult it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Leading edge this time! Fuller, on middle and leg. Sharma is early into his flick. The ball takes the outside edge and goes towards point. A good over by Southee.
0.5 over (0 Run) Nice movement on this one. Good-length ball, outside off. The ball nips away off the surface. Sharma lets it go sail past him.
0.4 over (1 Run) LEG BYE! Length, on the pads. Rahul misses his flick. The ball clips the pads and rolls out to the leg side. The batters collect a leg bye.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! EDGY! Fortune favours the brave they say, and Rahul was brave to play a late shot and it pays off. On a length, around off. Rahul stays back, waits for the ball and attacks the ball. The ball takes the outside edge, flies over Martin Guptill at first slip and into the fence at third man.
0.2 over (2 Runs) Good running! India and Rahul are off the mark. Full-length ball, on the pads. Rahul flicks it through square leg and gets a couple.
0.1 over (0 Run) A dot to start with! Southee bowls one on the stumps. A length ball, around middle. Rahul covers the stumps and tucks it to mid-wicket. The ball meets the fielder there.
