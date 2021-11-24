India batter Cheteshwar Pujara hasn't scored a hundred in Test cricket since his 193-run knock against Australia in the Sydney Test in January, 2019. The century drought, which has extended to almost three years now, has increased the pressure on Pujara ahead of India's two-match Test series at home against New Zealand starting Thursday in Kanpur. However, the highly-experienced 33-year-old batter has said that he is "not bothered" about scoring a hundred, as long as he is contributing to the team.

Replying to a query on his century drought in Tuesday's pre-match press conference, Pujara said, "As far as my hundred is concerned, when it has to happen it will happen. My job is to bat well for the team and it's not that I haven't been getting runs. I have got 80s and 90s. As long as I am batting well and contributing for the team, I am not bothered about my hundred. It's matter of one innings."

Vice-captain for the opening Test in Kanpur, with Ajinkya Rahane taking over captaincy duties in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, Pujara said the designation wouldn't bring a lot of change to his role in the squad.

"Added responsibility can work in your favour as you can share experience with youngsters. Even when I am not vice-captain, I try and share my experiences as much as I can and ultimate focus is about Indian team," Pujara said.

Earlier, India won the three-match T20I series 3-0 against T20 World Cup runners-up New Zealand. Kohli, who will continue to be on a break during the Kanpur Test, will join Team India for the second Test in Mumbai that starts on December 3.

(with PTI inputs)