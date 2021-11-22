With international cricket returning to Kolkata after almost two years, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly rang the "famous" bell ahead of the start of the third T20I between India and New Zealand at the Eden Gardens Stadium on Sunday. The BCCI had earlier announced that the former India skipper Ganguly will ring the bell to commence the third T20I between the Men in Blue and the Blackcaps. India on Sunday thrashed New Zealand by 73 runs to pull-off a clean-sweep in the three-match series.

The video was posted by the Indian cricket team's official Instagram handle. "That moment when Mr. Sourav Ganguly, President, BCCI rang the famous Eden Gardens bell to commence the proceedings," the post was captioned.



After opting to bat first, India had managed to put on a total of 184/6 from 20 overs, thanks to skipper Rohit's 56 and some notable contributions from the team's lower middle-order. In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 111 as the Indian bowlers decimated the opposition at the Eden Gardens. Martin Guptill top-scored for the Kiwis with a fine 36-ball 51 while Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for India after returning figures of 3/9.

This is India's first series win under new head coach Rahul Dravid and new T20I captain Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli, who had relinquished the T20 captaincy after India's early exit in the T20 World Cup, was rested for the series, along with key players like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, among others.

Kohli will also miss the first game of the upcoming two-match Test series against the Kiwis, starting November 25 in Kanpur. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in the absence of Kohli, who will resume his duties in the second Test in Mumbai.