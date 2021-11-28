With India declaring after posting 234 for seven in their second innings against New Zealand in Kanpur, Shreyas Iyer registered a massive achievement as he became the first Indian to bag a century and half-century in his Test debut. On Day 4, the swashbuckling batter proved his class once again as he helped India gain momentum in their ongoing first Test match. The 26-year-old played a fine knock of 65 off 125 balls as the hosts clawed themselves back into the game after some poor batting by their top order. After declaring, India have set a target of 284 runs for the visitors. Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to social media platform Koo and hailed Iyer and stated that Rahul Dravid should retain him for the second Test against the Blackcaps. "Indian team should retain Shreyas Iyer in the playing XI in next test", wrote Jaffer.

Meanwhile, journalist Ayaz Memon also lauded Iyer for his fine knock and wrote, "Dream debut Test for #ShreyasIyer, following up century in first innings with half century in the second..and still unbeaten. Both knocks have come in a crisis which shows how mentally tough he is apart from being a fantastic strokeplayer".

Dream debut Test for #ShreyasIyer, following up century in first innings with half century in the second..and still unbeaten. Both knocks have come in a crisis which shows how mentally tough he is apart from being a fantastic strokeplayer — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 28, 2021

Here are the other reactions:

Debutant Shreyas Iyer backs up his first innings 100 with an important 50 in the 2nd as India go past 150 with the lead up to 200 for the loss of 6. Southee back into the attack. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/yGSlW6a2d5 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/S6Pkq85SQC — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 28, 2021

During the first innings, Iyer helped India post 345 with a ton (105 off 171 balls). The first innings also saw poor batting from senior players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja also bagged a half-century in the first innings.

The Kiwis replied with a total of 296 in their first innings, with Axar Patel registering a five-wicket haul for India.

Facing a target of 284, New Zealand will be aiming to maintain momentum. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers will be looking to dominate with the likes of Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin hoping to build on their fine form.