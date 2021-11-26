IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 Live Score Updates: Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Look To Extend India's Advantage In Kanpur
India vs New Zealand Test Day 2 Live Score: Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja will look to extend India's advantage on Day 2 after dominating the last half of the first day.
India vs New Zealand, 1st Test, Day 2 Live: Team India will start Day 2 of the first Test match against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on a positive note. Debutant Shreyas Iyer and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dominated the final session of Day 1 after Kyle Jamieson had troubled India's top-order with his top-notch bowling. The fast bowler picked three wickets on Day 1 keeping New Zealand in the game. At stumps on Day 1, India were at 258/4 with Iyer and Jadeja batting at 75 and 50 respectively. The duo have added 113 runs for the fifth wicket and will look to extend India's advantage in the first session on Day 2. On the other hand, apart from Kyle Jamieson, all other New Zealand bowlers looked ineffective in front of Indian batters on the first day. (IND vs NZ LIVE SCORECARD 1st Test Day 2)
India Playing XI:Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav
New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville
India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Straight From Green Park, Kanpur
- 08:49 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 2 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand that is being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja have dominated the third session of Day 1 that brought the home team back in the game after New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson had troubled India's top-order. New Zealand will look to take early wickets on Day 2 while India batters will try to take maximum advantage of the upper hand they had got in the game yesterday.The match will start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the 1st Test.#INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/nV0yRSK7nK— BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2021