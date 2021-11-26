Hello And Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live blog of Day 2 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand that is being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja have dominated the third session of Day 1 that brought the home team back in the game after New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson had troubled India's top-order. New Zealand will look to take early wickets on Day 2 while India batters will try to take maximum advantage of the upper hand they had got in the game yesterday.





The match will start at 9:30 AM IST. Stay tuned for all the live updates.







