Hello And Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first T20I match between India and New Zealand that will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This will be the first assignment for newly appointed coach Rahul Dravid and T20I skipper Rohit Sharma. India failed to qualify for the semifinals at the recently concluded T20 World Cup where New Zealand finished second. However, New Zealand are without their regular T20I skipper Kane Williamson who will directly join the Test squad. In the absence of Williamson, veteran pacer Tim Southee will lead the team in the first T20I.





The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST while the match will start at 7:00 PM IST.