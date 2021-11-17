India vs New Zealand T20 Live Score Updates: India Set For New Start Under Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid Partnership
IND vs NZ Live Match Score: India will take on New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match T20I series at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.
With the new coach-- Rahul Dravid and new T20I captain-- Rohit Sharma, Team India are all set to take on New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. India failed to qualify for the final four at the recently concluded T20 World Cup where New Zealand finished as the runners-up following an eight-wicket defeat to Australia in the final. The marquee tournament was Virat Kohli's last as T20I skipper and also the final assignment for former head coach Ravi Shastri. India will go into the series in the absence of many big names like- former T20I skipper Virat Kohli, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, and pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami who have been rested for the T20I series citing a hectic international calendar ahead. While there are few fresh faces in India's T20I lineup like Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan who earned their maiden India call ups after their splendid performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. On the other hand, New Zealand are without their regular skipper Kane Williamson who will directly join the Test side after the conclusion of the T20Is. In Williamson's absence, Tim Southee has been named as stand-in skipper for the first T20I. (LIVE SCORECARD)
India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Cricket Score Straight From Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
- 17:32 (IST)India Lead 5-1 vs New Zealand In Last Six T20Is!India have won five out of the last six games against New Zealand in T20Is. The Virat Kohli-led side has clean-swept New Zealand 5-0 in the away series in 2020 but lost a crucial T20 World Cup game last month. India might have an advantage when it comes to recent numbers but that one T20 World Cup game has drifted the momentum to the New Zealand side.
- 17:26 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of the first T20I match between India and New Zealand that will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This will be the first assignment for newly appointed coach Rahul Dravid and T20I skipper Rohit Sharma. India failed to qualify for the semifinals at the recently concluded T20 World Cup where New Zealand finished second. However, New Zealand are without their regular T20I skipper Kane Williamson who will directly join the Test squad. In the absence of Williamson, veteran pacer Tim Southee will lead the team in the first T20I.The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST while the match will start at 7:00 PM IST.