Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone in international cricket on Monday. As India registered a mammoth 372-run win over New Zealand in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, Kohli, who had missed the first Test in Kanpur, became the first player to be a part of at least 50 wins in each format of the game. "Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted after India's series win over the Kiwis.

Congratulations @imVkohli. The first player with 50 international wins in each format of the game.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/51zC4hceku — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2021

Chasing a massive total of 540, New Zealand were bowled out for 167 runs as Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (4/34) and Jayant Yadav (4/49) took four wickets each.

Earlier, India had declared their second innings at 276/7 with Mayank Agarwal top-scoring with a fine 62.

Initially, India had opted to bat against the Kiwis in the second Test. Agarwal had scored a brilliant 150 -- his fourth Test ton -- to take the hosts to a first innings total of 325.

In reply, the Blackcaps were rolled over for 62 by the Indian bowlers. Ashwin had returned with figures of 4 for 8 while Mohammed Siraj had rattled New Zealand's top-order with three wickets.

This was Rahul Dravid's first Test series win as head coach of Team India.

The Virat Kohli-led side will now play three Tests in South Africa, starting from December 26. Both teams will also play three ODIs after the conclusion of the Test series.