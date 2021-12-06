IND vs NZ: Ravichandran Ashwin Surpasses Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble In Elite List Of Indian Bowlers
After he dismissed Will Young on 20 on Day 3 of the second Test, Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a historic milestone.
Highlights
- Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a massive milestone on Day 3 of 2nd Test
- Ashwin surpassed the likes of Kumble and Harbhajan in an elite list
- Ashwin starred for India on Day 3 of the 2nd Test vs New Zealand
Ravichandran Ashwin once again showcased his class on Day 3 of the ongoing second and final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Ashwin dismissed stand-in skipper Tom Latham, Will Young, and Ross Taylor to put Team India in complete control of the game at stumps on Day 3. He ended the day with figures of 3 for 27 in 17 overs. After he dismissed Young on 20, Ashwin achieved a historic milestone on Sunday.
The 34-year-old surpassed the likes of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in taking 50 or more Test wickets in a calendar year for the most number of times (4).
Indian bowlers picking up 50 or more Test wickets in a calendar year:
4 - R Ashwin (2015, 2016, 2017, 2021*)
3 - Anil Kumble (1999, 2004, 2006)
3 - Harbhajan Singh (2001, 2002, 2008)
2 - Kapil Dev (1979, 1983)
With 51 wickets so far this calendar year, Ashwin will look to increase his tally on Day 4. India need 5 more wickets to win the Mumbai Test and seal the series.
During the first Test in Kanpur last month, Ashwin went past Harbhajan to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.
Ashwin, with 426 wickets, is only 9 scalps away from overtaking Kapil Dev as India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.
India, after scoring 325 runs in the first innings, bowled out New Zealand for 62, taking a 263-run lead.
Promoted
In the second innings, India declared at 276/7, setting the visitors a mammoth 540-run target.
At stumps on Day 3, New Zealand were 140/5, needing an improbable 400 more runs to win the game.