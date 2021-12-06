Ravichandran Ashwin once again showcased his class on Day 3 of the ongoing second and final Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. Ashwin dismissed stand-in skipper Tom Latham, Will Young, and Ross Taylor to put Team India in complete control of the game at stumps on Day 3. He ended the day with figures of 3 for 27 in 17 overs. After he dismissed Young on 20, Ashwin achieved a historic milestone on Sunday.

The 34-year-old surpassed the likes of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh in taking 50 or more Test wickets in a calendar year for the most number of times (4).

Indian bowlers picking up 50 or more Test wickets in a calendar year:

4 - R Ashwin (2015, 2016, 2017, 2021*)

3 - Anil Kumble (1999, 2004, 2006)

3 - Harbhajan Singh (2001, 2002, 2008)

2 - Kapil Dev (1979, 1983)

With 51 wickets so far this calendar year, Ashwin will look to increase his tally on Day 4. India need 5 more wickets to win the Mumbai Test and seal the series.

During the first Test in Kanpur last month, Ashwin went past Harbhajan to become India's third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Ashwin, with 426 wickets, is only 9 scalps away from overtaking Kapil Dev as India's second-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game.

India, after scoring 325 runs in the first innings, bowled out New Zealand for 62, taking a 263-run lead.

Promoted

In the second innings, India declared at 276/7, setting the visitors a mammoth 540-run target.

At stumps on Day 3, New Zealand were 140/5, needing an improbable 400 more runs to win the game.