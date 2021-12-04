Multiple records tumbled as New Zealand on Saturday were bowled out for 62 on Day 2 of the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium. This was the lowest-ever score in Tests played in India and also New Zealand's lowest-ever total against India in Tests. Ravichandran Ashwin took four wickets while Mohammed Siraj chipped in with three wickets as Indian bowlers ran riot against a clueless New Zealand team. The previous lowest Test total was made by hosts India against the West Indies in Delhi in 1987 while the worst batting performance by a visiting team in India was South Africa (79) in Nagpur in 2015.

New Zealand's previous lowest against India in Tests was in 94 in Hamilton 2002. This was only the second instance when New Zealand were bowled out under a 100 against India.

Earlier, India were all out for 325 during the second session with left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel becoming only the third bowler in Test cricket history to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

Mayank Agarwal registered his fourth Test ton, smashing 150 runs before he was dismissed by Patel. Axar Patel also scored a fine fifty (52) for the hosts on Day 2.

Mumbai-born Ajaz Patel ended the first innings with figures of 10 for 119. Only England great Jim Laker and Indian legend Anil Kumble had previously taken all 10 wickets in a Test innings.

