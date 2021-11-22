New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi on Sunday pulled off one of the finest catches of one's own bowling, dismissing India skipper Rohit Sharma in the third T20I at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. During the 12th over of India's innings, Rohit, who was batting on 56, tried to hit Sodhi's delivery straight down the ground, but the Kiwi bowler showed great reflexes to take a brilliant one-handed catch. The ball was hit powerfully back by Rohit Sharma but Sodhi stuck out his right hand and held on to the ball on his follow through.

Here is the video:

India on Sunday thrashed New Zealand by 73 runs to pull off a clean sweep in the three-match series. After opting to bat, India managed to post a total of 184/7 after winning the toss against New Zealand in Kolkata.

Rohit and Ishan Kishan got India off to fine start as the pair added 69 runs for the opening wicket.

However, New Zealand's stand-in skipper for the game, Mitchell Santner rose to the occasion and dismissed Ishan Kishan (29), Suryakumar Yadav (0) and Rishabh Pant (4) in quick succession, reducing India to 83/3.

Rohit went on to complete his half-century before he was undone by the fine catch from Sodhi. Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar then made handy contributions, taking India to a solid total.

In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 111 as the Indian bowlers put in a brilliant performance at the Eden Gardens. Martin Guptill top-scored for the Kiwis with a fine 36-ball 51 while Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for India after returning figures of 3/9.

Promoted

This was India's first series win under new head coach Rahul Dravid and new T20I captain Rohit Sharma.

The Kiwis will now look to salvage some pride in the upcoming two-match Test series, starting November 25.