India take on New Zealand in the second and the final Test match starting from Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both the teams had fought well in the first Test match in Kanpur that ended in a draw after New Zealand's debutant Rachin Ravindra played 91 balls in the last session of play on Day 5. India's regular skipper Virat Kohli will return and lead the side in Mumbai. Kohli's return will also leave the team management in a dilemma to decide on whom to replace to fit him back in the side after Shreyas Iyer scored a hundred on his Test debut in Kanpur. There are also question marks over the availability of wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha who suffered a neck injury during the first Test match. On the other hand, New Zealand might bring in left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner and veteran pacer Neil Wagner back in their playing XI.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be played from Friday, December 3 to December 7.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will start at 09:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

