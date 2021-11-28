Former India batter Aakash Chopra on Sunday lauded wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha for his efforts during India's second innings of the ongoing first Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Saha, who had to be substituted by wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat during New Zealand's first innings due to a back spasm, helped India recover from a tricky situation against New Zealand in the second innings. With India reeling at 103 for six, Saha stitched a 64-run stand alongside Shreyas Iyer for the seventh wicket before the latter was dismissed on 65.

Taking to Koo, Chopra lauded Saha, as dark clouds continue to loom over his future with India's Test setup.

"Superb effort by Saha. Fought through pain...and perhaps, the uncertainty around his Test future too," the cricketer-turned-commentator wrote on Koo.

Saha smashed an unbeaten knock of 61, and was involved in an unbeaten 67-run partnership with Axar Patel as India declared their second innings at 234 for seven.

Earlier, India had put 345 runs in the first innings thanks to Iyer's maiden Test ton on his debut appearance in the longest format of the game.

Promoted

In reply, New Zealand couldn't capitalise on the brilliant start given by openers Tom Latham (95) and Will Young (89) as the Kiwis were bowled out for 296, thanks to Axar Patel's five-for.

The Black Caps now need 284 runs to win the first Test and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.