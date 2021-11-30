Australia opening batter David Warner "can't wait" for the India vs New Zealand second Test in Mumbai to begin. Warner's comments came after India and New Zealand - the top two teams in ICC Test rankings - played out a thrilling draw in the first Test match at Green Park in Kanpur on Monday. New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra and spinner Ajaz Patel, who came in to bat at No.11, played 8.2 overs under fading lights on Day 5 to ensure a remarkable draw, which many experts rated equivalent to a win.

Warner, who is gearing for the first Ashes Test against England starting on December 8, termed the contest between India and New Zealand a "tough" one.

"How good is test cricket!! 5 days, tough cricket played by both teams and it ends in a draw. That's why we love it. Can't wait for the 2nd test in Mumbai. #india #newzealand I can't wait for the Ashes!!," Warner tweeted.

The Kanpur Test was like a seesaw battle with the balance tilting from once side to another in different sessions throughout the Test match. India, late on Day 4, declared their second innings giving New Zealand a 284-run target. The visitors' lost opener Will Young to Ashwin but staged a strong comeback in the morning session of Day 5.

The game headed towards a draw with Tom Latham and Kane Williamson batting well but things changed dramatically with the dismissal of the left-hander. India got experienced Ross Taylor out just at the stroke of Tea and in the final session left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja ran through New Zealand's lower-middle order.

Jadeja picked up the wickets of Williamson, Taylor, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee to give India belief.

As the light started to fade, India needed one wicket in 52 balls to go 1-0 up in the two-match series. But as it turned out, there was another comeback in the match from New Zealand. Debutant Ravindra and Patel fought tooth and nail negotiating everything thrown at them to salvage a hard-fought draw.

The two sides will again meet in Mumbai in the second and final Test of the series starting on December 3.