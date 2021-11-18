Known for his witty posts on social media, former India opener Wasim Jaffer generated a few laughs among fans with a hilarious take on India's victory against New Zealand on Wednesday. The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in the first T20I of their three-match series, kickstarting the new Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid era on a positive note. The former Indian cricketer posted a meme from the popular Bollywood movie Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Through the meme, Jaffer indicated that Wednesday's win over New Zealand would have helped soothe some of the pain of the Indian fans following the recent disappointment of the T20 World Cup. In the photo, actor Sanjay Dutt begins with saying, "My dream broke which is burning my heart. It's hurting a little but it's fine."

In the photo, which is a collage, Dutt is asked by another actor, "Then what happened?"

The popular actor replies with a smile, "Then what...the next day, the New Zealand team came to my area."

Here is the tweet:

The tweet was well-received by fans with many applauding Jaffer's sense of humour.

Team India faced a stunning exit from the T20 World Cup and failed to reach the semifinals. The Men in Blue finished in third spot in their group during the Super 12 stage, losing to Pakistan and New Zealand.

The tournament also saw an end to the tenure of Ravi Shastri as Team India head coach and Virat Kohli as T20I captain. Kohli stepped down from T20I captaincy after the tournament with Rohit Sharma appointed as skipper in the shortest format.

Right after their exit, India are hosting New Zealand in a bilateral series. The home T20I series began on Wednesday with India winning by five wickets in Jaipur. After the T20I series, both sides will face each other in two Test matches.

In the first T20I, India successfully chased a target of 165 runs and posted 166 for five in 19.4 overs. Rohit Sharma smashed 48 off 36 balls and Suryakumar Yadav played a knock of 62 off 40 balls.

Promoted

Initially, New Zealand posted 164 for six in 20 overs with Martin Guptill smashing 70 off 42 balls. Meanwhile, Mark Chapman also bagged a half-century for the Black Caps.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were in good bowling form for India, taking two wickets each.