India all-rounder Axar Patel has been given a new responsibility - being the vice-captain in T20I cricket. However, while T20I cricket is in a healthy state for the country, Test cricket has seen a tumultuous few months, culminating in a 1-3 loss for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and questions being raised over Gautam Gambhir's support staff, with reports stating that assistant coaches Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate were under scrutiny from the BCCI. However, Axar has reiterated faith in the team management and also stated that he wasn't aware of team happenings in the Australia tour. Axar also stated that being vice-captain comes with the responsibility of having to take strong calls at times.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of India's five-match T20I series against England, Axar backed the support staff.

"Regarding support staff, I wasn't with the team for the last three months so I don't know what happened in Australia but here the support staff is the same and we have been discussing on what we want to do in matches," Axar said.

"Whatever inputs we want, we talk to the batting or bowling coach accordingly. In T20Is, it is a fast game, so we talk about important decisions quickly, so that's what we talk about, what my (or anyone's) role is," Axar added.

Axar Patel also talked about the responsibility that comes with a leadership role, and spoke about the discussions he had had with head coach Gautam Gambhir and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

"Being vice-captain comes with added responsibility. Sometimes we have to take harsh decisions and give honest opinions and that has been the discussion with Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir," Axar stated.

India will play five T20Is against England starting January 22, with the first game to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.