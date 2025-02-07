Star India batter Virat Kohli missed the ODI series-opener against England on Thursday, owing to a knee injury. Ahead of toss, Kohli was seen warming up at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium (VSCA) with a light strapping on his knee. The former India captain looked in visible pain while warming up, stroking his knee while having a discussion with a team physio. And at the toss, India captain Rohit Sharma delivered the news of Kohli's omission from the XI owing to a sore knee.

After the match, India vice-captain Shubman Gill, who batted at Kohli's no. 3 spot, provided an update on his fitness, hinting that the veteran might be good to go in the second ODI in Cuttack.

"It's nothing serious. He (Kohli) was fine during yesterday's (Wednesday) practice, but he woke up with some swelling in his knee this morning (Thursday). He'll definitely be back for the second ODI."

However, a video has emerged on social media where Kohli can be seen having a chat with Rohit and head coach Gautam Gambhir.

At the end of the video, Rohit and Gambhir were seen patting on Kohli's back, most likely for mutually agreeing not to field him for the game.





Not everyone is that lucky. pic.twitter.com/weI3rnT30W — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) February 7, 2025

Gill starred with the bat at no. 3 in Kohli's absence, leading India to a four-wicket victory. Chasing just 249 for victory, India lost their openers early.

However, Shreyas Iyer, who hit 59, counter-attacked in a 94-run stand with Gill (83), who put on 108 runs with Axar Patel, who hit 52 after being promoted up the order

"I play at No. 3 in Tests, so it wasn't a big adjustment. It's always a challenge at that position because you have to adapt to the game situation. If the team loses quick wickets, you need to play sensibly. If the team starts well, you need to carry the momentum. My approach was simple - play according to the situation," Gill said a press conference.

Advertisement

Iyer also made a stunning revelation that he only played because of Kohli's injury.

"It's been outstanding. I wasn't supposed to play the first game as we all know. Virat unfortunately got injured and I got the opportunity. But I kept myself prepared

"So, funny story. I was watching a movie last night. I thought that I could extend my night. Then I got a call from the skipper saying that you may play because Virat has got a sore knee. And then I hurried back to my room, went off to sleep straight away," he added.