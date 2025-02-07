India are off to a fiery start in the three-match ODI series against England. Rohit Sharma and co registered a thumping four-wicket win in the first ODI and took 1-0 lead on Thursday. Playing in Nagpur, England got bundled out for 248 after opting to bat first. Debutant Harshit Rana and Ravindra Jadeja were the star bowlers for India with their respective three-wicket hauls. Later, India fumbled a bit but half-centuries from Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, and Shreyas Iyer took the hosts across the line in 38.4 overs.

After claiming a memorable win, the Indian team was seen joyously celebrating in the stadium. However, the host broadcasters then captured an intense moment which grabbed everyone's attention.

For a few seconds, the camera panned towards the Indian dugout, where skipper Rohit Sharma was having a long chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Seeing the expressions of the duo, one can guess that it was not an animated discussion but an important one regarding the team's future.

During the match, Rohit once again failed to leave a mark with the bat as he got dismissed for two by Saqib Mohammad.

"Pretty happy. We all knew we are playing this format after a long time. I thought right from the beginning we played as per expectation. They did start well but the way we came back was superb. We wanted a leftie in the middle," said Rohit during the post match presentation.

"It is as simple as that. We know they will spin it back into the left-handers so we wanted a leftie. Gill and Axar batted brilliantly out in the middle. Nothing specific. Overall as a team I just want us as a team to keep doing the right things as much as possible," he added.

The second ODI of the three-match series will be played on Sunday in Cuttack.