India vs England 1st ODI, LIVE Streaming: After claiming a brilliant win in the five-match T20I series, India are all set to face England in the three-match ODI series, with the first match to be played on Thursday in Nagpur. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, Team India thrashed England 4-1 in the T20Is and will now look to repeat the heroics under Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the ODIs. The ODI series against England is India's only tune-up tournament for the Champions Trophy, to be held in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19.

The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been under tremendous scrutiny after their dismal run in red-ball cricket. The two stars, after making hyped but disappointing appearances in Ranji Trophy last month, will be eyeing strong performances in a format that they have dominated for several years.

England Tour of India 2025: India vs England 1st ODI LIVE Streaming, LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs England 1st ODI take place?

The India vs England 1st ODI will take place on Thursday, February 6.

Where will the India vs England 1st ODI be held?

The India vs England 1st ODI will be held at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur.

What time will the India vs England 1st ODI start?

The India vs England 1st ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England 1st ODI?

The India vs England 1st ODI will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England 1st ODI?

The India vs England 1st ODI will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)