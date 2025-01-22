India vs England 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: Team India take on England in the first match of the five-match T20I series. India have enjoyed good form in the shortest format of the game, and will be pinning their hopes on an exciting batting order, headed by the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India will also have a new member in the leadership group in the form of vice-captain Axar Patel. England boasts a powerful T20I team, headlined by opening pair Jos Buttler and Phil Salt. India had won 2-1 the last time the two teams squared off in a T20I series.

England Tour of India 2025: India vs England 1st T20I LIVE Streaming, LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs England 1st T20I take place?

The India vs England 1st T20I will take place on Wednesday, January 22 (IST).

Where will the India vs England 1st T20I be held?

The India vs England 1st T20I will be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the India vs England 1st T20I start?

The India vs England 1st T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs England 1st T20I?

The India vs England 1st T20I will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs England 1st T20I?

The India vs England 1st T20I will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

