Abhishek Sharma put up a stunning all-round performance, as India beat England by 150 runs in the fifth T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Opening the batting, Abhishek smashed the highest individual T20I score by an Indian batter, slamming 135 in just 54 balls. Abhishek then chipped in with two wickets in a single over, and even took a catch, capping off one of the finest T20I performances by an Indian. After the game, Abhishek's mentor - legendary all-rounder Yuvraj Singh - took to social media to remark on the game.

"Well played Abhishek Sharma! That's where I want to see you! Proud of you," posted Yuvraj on X.

Well played @IamAbhiSharma4! That's where I want to see you! Proud of you #IndVSEng — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 2, 2025

Yuvraj does not shy away from a tongue-in-cheek tweet whenever Abhishek Sharma performs well. However, on this occasion, the 2011 World Cup-winner had nothing but praise for Abhishek.

Earlier, when Abhishek had slammed 79 off 34 balls in the first innings, Yuvraj had tweeted in a sarcastic manner.

"Good start to the series boys! Great tone set by our bowlers and well played sir Abhishek Sharma, top knock!! I'm impressed you hit two boundaries down the ground as well," Yuvraj had posted.

The 24-year-old smashed his half-century in just 17 balls, and then went to complete a stunning ton in just 37 balls. He reached his century after just 10.1 overs of the innings, the earliest in the history of T20I cricket.

India posted a massive total of 247/9 in 20 overs, and then delivered with the ball in hand. India took wickets at regular intervals to bundle England out for just 97.

Varun Chakravarthy picked up two wickets, as did Shivam Dube and Abhishek himself. Mohammed Shami came back at the death to scalp three England wickets, having returned to the playing XI.

With the win, India wrapped up a 4-1 T20I series victory.