IND vs ENG, 5th T20I Live Score: Aiming To Win Series, India Face England In Decider
India vs England (IND vs ENG) T20 Series 2021: With series on the line, India face England in the fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Having levelled the five-match series in the 4th T20I on Friday, India face England in the 5th T20I, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The hosts will be hoping to win the decider and end the series on a good note, ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup. Virat Kohli's side entered the series in good form, but are up against a tough opposition in England, who are also currently the best T20I team in the world. Despite losing two matches already, India have found plenty of squad depth, with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan shining with the bat. In the fourth T20I, Suryakumar slammed 57 runs off 31 balls, which helped India register a win by eight runs. Meanwhile, Kishan smashed a half-century (56 off 32 balls) on debut to help his side win the 2nd T20I by seven wickets. All-rounder Rahul Tewatia is yet to feature in the ongoing series and could make his debut on Saturday. England will be trying to build some consistency with the bat, and hope that their bowlers leak fewer runs. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood have been in good form for Eoin Morgan's side, but haven't been supported properly by Chris Jordan. (LIVE SCORECARD)
5th T20I Live Cricket Score Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
5th T20I, England in India, 5 T20I Series, 2021, Mar 20, 2021
- 16:48 (IST)India find squad depth!Despite losing two fixtures in the five-match series, India have found plenty of squad depth with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan shinning with the bat. Virat Kohli's side look like they are in the right path to finalising their core for the T20 World Cup, and winning on Saturday will be an added incentive.
- 16:43 (IST)Good afternoon and welcome everyone!Good afternoon and welcome everyone to our live coverage of the fifth and final T20I between India and England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts levelled the series in the fourth T20I, winning by eight runs in a tight encounter. Both sides will be aiming for a win and end the series on a winning note. With the T20 World Cup coming soon this year, a victory will be the best preparation for both teams today folks! STAY TUNED!
After a nail-biting finish in the 4th T20I and the series evenly poised, #TeamIndia will take on England in the final T20I.— BCCI (@BCCI) March 20, 2021
Who do you reckon will take the home tonight?@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/LpvVpaXCk2