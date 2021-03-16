With the five-match series tied at 1-1, India face England in the third T20I, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The hosts will be aiming for a win and take a lead in the ongoing series. India are expected to build on their win by seven wickets against England, where Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli slammed half-centuries respectively. Despite winning the first T20I, the visitors were no match with Kohli slamming an unbeaten knock of 73 in 49 balls. In reply to England's target of 165, Kohli smashed the winning six to help his side win the match in 17.5 overs. Meanwhile in India's bowling department, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur are in top form, and registered two wickets each in the previous fixture. England will be aiming to perform better in away conditions, and aim for a better batting display. The biggest concern for Eoin Morgan's side has been the lack of consistency in the batting order, except for Jason Roy, who has been dominant against Indian bowlers. (LIVE SCORECARD)

3rd T20I Live Cricket Score Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad