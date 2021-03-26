England have won the toss and elected to bowl against India, in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series, at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday. The hosts will be aiming to extend their lead in the ongoing series, after winning the first ODI by 66 runs. India will be without Shreyas Iyer, who has been replaced by Rishabh Pant. Iyer suffered an injury in the previous match, and has been ruled out of the remaining matches and also the entirety of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. England are also without captain Eoin Morgan, who received an injury in the previous match. He has been replaced by Dawid Malan. Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone has replaced Sam Billings and Reece Topley will be playing instead of Mark Wood. (LIVE SCORECARD)

2nd ODI Live Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune