IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI Live Score: Rishabh Pant Comes In For Shreyas Iyer As England Win Toss And Opt To Bowl
India vs England (IND vs ENG) ODI Series 2021: Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will be aiming to give India a strong start against England in the second ODI, at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
IND vs ENG Live: India won the first ODI by 66 runs.© AFP
England have won the toss and elected to bowl against India, in the second ODI of the ongoing three-match series, at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday. The hosts will be aiming to extend their lead in the ongoing series, after winning the first ODI by 66 runs. India will be without Shreyas Iyer, who has been replaced by Rishabh Pant. Iyer suffered an injury in the previous match, and has been ruled out of the remaining matches and also the entirety of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. England are also without captain Eoin Morgan, who received an injury in the previous match. He has been replaced by Dawid Malan. Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone has replaced Sam Billings and Reece Topley will be playing instead of Mark Wood. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd ODI Live Score Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
2nd ODI, England in India, 3 ODI Series, 2021, Mar 26, 2021
Play In Progress
IND
13/1 (4.3)
ENG
Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
England won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.88
% chance to win
IND 54%
ENG 46%
Batsman
Rohit Sharma
8* (9)
Virat Kohli
0 (1)
Bowler
Sam Curran
9/0 (2.3)
Reece Topley
4/1 (2)
- 13:49 (IST)OUT! Shikhar Dhawan c Ben Stokes b Reece Topley 4 (17)A full length delivery by Topley, and Dhawan edges it to Stokes at second slip, for a good catch.In walks, Virat Kohli.
- 13:45 (IST)One runA short delivery by Topley, and Rohit pulls it to deep backward square leg for a single.
- 13:41 (IST)One runA full delivery by Curran, and Rohit glances it out to deep midwicket for a single.
- 13:39 (IST)One runBack of a length by Topley, from over the wicket. Rohit guides it down to leg side for a single.
- 13:37 (IST)One runTopley overpitches his delivery, and Dhawan drives it to short cover for a single.
- 13:34 (IST)Three runsA full delivery by Curran, and Dhawan gently pushes it through the covers for three runs. Malan stopped it from reaching the boundary.
- 13:32 (IST)One runA straighter delivery by Curran, on leg. Rohit flicks it through square leg for a single.
- 13:31 (IST)No runA full length delivery by Curran, and Rohit defends it to mid-off. No run.
- 13:30 (IST)The action begins!Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to open for India. Sam Curran to begin with the ball for England.
- 13:15 (IST)We have to be smart: Jos ButtlerAfter winning the toss, England's stand-in captain Jos Buttler revealed that England need to be smart, and play in the same way they have done so far. He also said that England need a complete performance.
- 13:14 (IST)Wanted to bat again: Virat KohliAfter losing the toss, Kohli said that he wanted to bat first again, as he wants his team to improve in their execution.
- 13:08 (IST)Here are the playing XIsIndia: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh KrishnaEngland: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley
- 13:01 (IST)England win toss, elect to bowlEngland's stand-in captain Jos Buttler has won the toss and elected to bowl against India.
- 12:59 (IST)Shreyas Iyer to miss remaining matches and IPL 2021Shreyas Iyer suffered a subluxation of his left shoulder during the first ODI in Pune. He will be missing the remaining matches, and also the entirety of IPL 2021.
- 12:57 (IST)Good afternoon and welcome everyone!Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and England, at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The hosts currently lead 1-0 in the ongoing three-match series. In the first ODI, India won by 66 runs, and will be aiming to build on his fine form. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!
