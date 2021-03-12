Where would you add Ravichandran Ashwin when Washington Sundar does the job, asks Virat Kohli

Ahead of the first T20I, Virat Kohli shed some light as to whether R Ashwin could be used in the T20I format in the near future. Speaking during the virtual press conference on Thursday, Kohli said, "Washington has been doing really well for us. You cannot have two players (Washington and Ashwin) of the same discipline playing in one spot so unless Washi has a drastically horrible season and things go south for him, I mean the question should be asked with some kind of logic as well. You suggest where you would add Ash when Washington does that job for the team."