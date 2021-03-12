IND vs ENG, 1st T20I Live Score: India Aim To Begin T20I Series On A Winning Note Against England
India vs England (IND vs ENG) T20 Series 2021: India will look to carry the momentum from the Test series win over England into the T20Is
Aiming to build on their fine form, India face England in the first T20I of their five-match series, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The hosts recently sealed a 3-1 victory against the visitors in a four-match Test series, and all eyes will be on India, who will be working on their tactics for the upcoming T20 World Cup, later this year. India and England have faced each other 14 times in T20Is, with both winning seven times each. In their last five T20Is, India have managed to come out on top four times. For India, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia will be aiming to impress after earning their maiden T20I call-ups. Meanwhile, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who missed out on the Australia tour due to injury, is also back in the side. For England, Eoin Morgan will take over captaincy duties, with Test skipper Joe Root not part of the T20I side. Also, Moeen Ali, who went back home after playing just one Test match, is back with the squad. (LIVE SCORECARD)
1st T20I Live Cricket Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
1st T20I, England in India, 5 T20I Series, 2021, Mar 12, 2021
- 18:32 (IST)England win toss, opt to bowlEngland captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss, and he elected to bowl against India.
- 18:25 (IST)Pitch reportThe pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has black soil, and is hard. It could have something for wrist spinners. There can also be a lot of runs scored today!Here is a video of Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar warming up ahead of the match:
Hello & good evening from Ahmedabad! @GCAMotera @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/qCACRJRUJp— BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2021
- 18:16 (IST)Eoin Morgan praises IPL!Ahead of the match, England captain Eoin Morgan praised IPL during the virtual press conference. He felt that English cricketers have benefitted a lot from IPL. "Yeah, we have benefitted from it (the IPL) massively and we are thankful for it and it has been a huge part in our development, particularly in the 50-over campaign towards 2019 World Cup," he said.
- 18:04 (IST)England in their last five T20IsIn their last five T20Is, England have won against South Africa thrice and have also defeated Australia once. They have also lost to Australia in a match.
- 18:02 (IST)India's record in their last five T20IsIn their last five T20Is, India have won against Australia twice and New Zealand once. They lost a T20I fixture against Australia and have also defeated New Zealand in the Super Over once.
- 17:55 (IST)Where would you add Ravichandran Ashwin when Washington Sundar does the job, asks Virat KohliAhead of the first T20I, Virat Kohli shed some light as to whether R Ashwin could be used in the T20I format in the near future. Speaking during the virtual press conference on Thursday, Kohli said, "Washington has been doing really well for us. You cannot have two players (Washington and Ashwin) of the same discipline playing in one spot so unless Washi has a drastically horrible season and things go south for him, I mean the question should be asked with some kind of logic as well. You suggest where you would add Ash when Washington does that job for the team."
- 17:40 (IST)India vs England: Head to head recordIndia and England have faced each other 14 times in T20Is. Also, both sides have won seven times each. In their last five T20Is, India have come out on top four times!
- 17:20 (IST)Fans will be there in the stadium!The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will use only 50 per cent of its seating capacity for the T20I series, and all COVID-19 precautions will be followed.
- 16:40 (IST)Good afternoon and welcome everyone!Good afternoon and welcome everyone to our live coverage of the first T20I between India and England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both sides are up against each other in a five-match T20I series. Virat Kohli will be hoping to give ample opportunities to all his players ahead of the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Eoin Morgan will be taking over the captaincy from Test skipper Joe Root, who is not part of the T20I squad. Stay tuned!
It's Match Day!
Are you ready?@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/oryttOFj0T