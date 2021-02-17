The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced the squad for final two Tests against England. India have kept the same squad that was picked for the first two matches of the four-match series. Fast-bowler Shardul Thakur was released from the squad and was granted permission to participate in the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In a media statement, the BCCI also mentioned that pacer Umesh Yadav will join the team in Ahmedabad for last two games and he will replace Shardul in the squad after being assessed by the board's medical team.

"Umesh Yadav will join the team in Ahmedabad and after his fitness assessment will replace Shardul Thakur, who will be released for Vijay Hazare Trophy," the statement read.

India lost the series opener by 227 runs but came roaring back in the second Test to level the series at 1-1 with a comfortable 317-run win over the visitors on a raging turner at the Chepauk.

Standby players Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shahbaz Nadeem and Priyank Panchal were also released for the upcoming 50-over domestic tournament.

Rahul Chahar and KS Bharat are the two standby players being named in case of any injuries.

The board also named Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar as five net bowlers.

India squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.