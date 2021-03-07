England skipper Joe Root took to Twitter on Sunday to congratulate India on their Test series win. India defeated England by an innings and 25 runs in the fourth and final Test to clinch the four-match series 3-1. The hosts lost the Test series opener in Chennai but came back strongly to win the last three Tests and sealed their berth in the final of World Test Championship. Root posted a picture of himself with Virat Kohli and wrote "A lot to take and learn from this tour - we'll keep pushing to improve as individuals and as a team. Congratulations to a top class India team on the series win and thank you for the hospitality."

A lot to take and learn from this tour - we'll keep pushing to improve as individuals and as a team.



Congratulations to a top class India team on the series win and thank you for the hospitality pic.twitter.com/bkbFsKhuOK — Joe Root (@root66) March 7, 2021

England all-rounder Ben Stokes termed the Test series against India as a "tough" one for the visitors who failed to tackle spin as Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 59 wickets between them.

A tough series against a great team. Congrats to India! We move on pic.twitter.com/UhTWP6xfO2 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 7, 2021

Root started the Test series with a double century that helped England register a huge 227-run victory at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

The England captain could not replicate his form with the bat in the remaining matches as he failed to score even a half-century in the next seven innings.

Stokes also started the series with a fluent knock of 72 but struggled for runs as the series progressed.

The all-rounder gave it his all in the final Test in Ahmedabad but despite a half-century and four-wicket haul, he couldn't prevent England from an innings defeat.

Stokes will be in action in the upcoming five-match Twenty20 International series, starting March 12.