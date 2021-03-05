IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 2 Live Score: India Aim 1st Innings Lead, England Need Wickets
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara resume for the hosts as they look to overhaul England's 205 and build a first-innings lead on Day 2.
Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will look to give India a sizeable first-innings lead when they resume on 24 for 1 in reply to England's 205 on Day Two of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad. The overnight batsmen were cautious in the final session on Day One, seeing off a testing spell from James Anderson, who had dismissed Shubman Gill early in the innings. Before the Indian innings, England batsmen were subjected to another trial by spin and they couldn't quite find their way out of the web. Axar Patel picked up four wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin took three as England endured another collpase to bundle out for a sub-par score on what looks like a good wicket to bat on. Ben Stokes top scored for England with 55 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
4th Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Mar 04, 2021
- 09:21 (IST)Pitch reportThe pitch has been decent and the red ball has given batsmen more time, compared to the pink ball. The pitch has also offered a little bit of spin. Reverse swing is expected as the game goes on, something which James Anderson could capitalize on.
- 09:17 (IST)Rohit Sharma will be aiming to build on his fine form!Rohit Sharma has already registered a century in the ongoing Test series, and he will be hoping to add pressure on Jack Leach. The opener needs to settle down, and once he does that, he will onl need to deal with Leach and James Anderson. A big task ahead for the Mumbai Indians skipper.
- 09:07 (IST)Watch: India's team huddleThe hosts will be aiming for a good start on Day 2 and not lose quick wickets. A steady partnership between Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will be a sign of good things to come! Here is a video of India's team huddle ahead of Day 2:
Hello & good morning from Day at Ahmedabad@Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/6CDCT0739X— BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2021
- 08:13 (IST)Good morning and welcome everyone!Good morning and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 2 of the 4th Test match between India and England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The visitors were bundled out for 205 on Day 1, and India will be aiming to gain a strong lead. Despite losing the wicket of Shubman Gill, the hosts still have time to gain momentum with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara set to resume batting. The hosts currently are 24 for one. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket!