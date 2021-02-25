IND vs ENG, 3rd Test Live Score: Rohit Sharma Steady As India Look To Build Advantage
India vs England Test Live Cricket Score: India will begin Day 2 trailing England by just 13 runs and will look to put themselves in a comfortable position.
India will be looking to kick on after putting themselves in the driver's seat on Day 2 of the Day-Night Test against England. On Day 1, India's spinners bamboozled the England batsmen as they were bowled out of 112 after winning the toss and electing to bat. Axar Patel took six and Ravichandran Ashwin picked three wickets after Ishant Sharma -- playing his 100th Test -- gave India their first breakthrough by dismissing Dom Sibley. In return, India finished the day at 99/2, 13 runs behind the visitors. Rohit Sharma, unbeaten on 57, and Ajinkya Rahane will be at the crease when play kicks off on Thursday. England had some cause for celebration after dismissing Shubman Gill after a hard fought 11 off 51 and Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck. They also got the key wicket of India captain Virat Kohli late in the day, breaking a 64-run partnership with Rohit Sharma. (LIVE SCORECARD)
3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE Updates Between India (IND) vs England (ENG), Straight From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
3rd Test, Anthony De Mello Trophy, 2021, Feb 24, 2021
- 13:16 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the third Test between India and England. The first day saw England win the toss and choose to bat, but India's spinners ran circles around them, bundling them out for 112. A Rohit Sharma half-century meant India finished the day trailing England by just 13 runs, but England will be happy to have got the big wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.We are sure to see another day of some thrilling cricket today