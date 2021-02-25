Hello and welcome!





Hello and welcome to Day 2 of the third Test between India and England. The first day saw England win the toss and choose to bat, but India's spinners ran circles around them, bundling them out for 112. A Rohit Sharma half-century meant India finished the day trailing England by just 13 runs, but England will be happy to have got the big wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.