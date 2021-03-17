India captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday lost his cool at Shardul Thakur after the medium-pacer was slow to react on the field, allowing England to take an extra run during the third T20 International. Defending a modest total of 156 against a strong England batting line-up in Ahmedabad, Kohli knew India had to keep it very tight with their bowling and fielding to try and put some pressure on England and keep themselves in the game. In the 12th over, Jonny Bairstow nudged the ball to the leg side and Shardul Thakur was slow to react, and when he did get to the ball, he sent back a wild throw that went towards cover rather than at either of the stumps.

It allowed England to run two comfortably, and the India captain was not pleased.

Kohli was heard having a go at Shardul, before giving him a glare. The seamer is seen explaining himself apologetically before Kohli responds with a few more words.

Kohli calling Shardul Thakur ' BEN STOKES' pic.twitter.com/cJm0fABTW6 - ribas (@ribas30704098) March 17, 2021

Kohli had earlier hit a brilliant unbeaten 77 off 46 deliveries to help power a stuttering batting lineup to the total of 156/6.

The last 50 runs of his knock came in just 18 deliveries as he tore into the England bowlers at the death.

However, Jos Buttler's whirlwind start to England's inning took away whatever little hopes the hosts would have held going into the break.

Buttler took the attack to India's bowlers in the powerplay - especially Yuzvendra Chahal - and continued his assault even after the initial six overs, until England were in a comfortable position.

Despite Jason Roy and Dawid Malan losing their wickets rather cheaply, Buttler kept England on track. Bairstow provided him with the support he needed as England wrapped up the 8-wicket win in the 19th over to take a 2-1 series lead.

Buttler finished with an imperious 83 not out off 52 deliveries while Bairstow raced to 40 off 28 deliveries.

The two teams will now face off in the fourth T20I on Thursday.