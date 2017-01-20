 
India vs England 2016-17 09 Nov 16 to 01 Feb 17
Kolkata Traffic Jams Holds Up India, England Cricket Teams

Updated: 20 January 2017 15:04 IST

India currently lead the 3-match ODI series 2-0.

India currently lead the 3-match series 2-0.

Kolkata is witnessing major traffic snarls today due to VVIP movement in the city. Along with that there is the Bengal Global Business Summit because of which there are several Business delegation in the city. 
 
President Pranab Mukherjee is in town for several engagements and Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is also in the city. Both the leaders are also attending bi-centennial celebrations at Presidency University. 
 
The English and the Indian cricket teams were stuck in traffic for at least 30
minutes while heading to the team hotel in Alipore from the airport. Rapid Action Force personnel escorting the teams to the hotel were seen asking motorists and bikers to maintain a safe distance from the buses. 
 
The police had a tough time keeping fans from getting to close to the team buses. The fans wasted no time to trying to click photos and selfies with the team buses.
 
Several important intersections and signals are being managed by traffic police personnel manually due to long jams. 
 
Traffic on the road from Science City to Park Circus is particularly bad. The Bengal Global Business Summit is being held at the Milan Mela grounds and that is leading to a lot of traffic on the road that connects Park Circus to the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

Highlights
  • The 3rd and final ODI will be played in Kolkata
  • India currently lead the 3-match series 2-0
  • Eden Gardens hosted the 2016 World T20 final too
