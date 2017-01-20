England Fined For Slow Over-Rate vs India in Cuttack

England have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against India during the second One-Day International (ODI) in Cuttack on Thursday. Andy Pycroft of the elite panel of International Cricket Council (ICC) match referees imposed the fine after Eoin Morgan's side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Morgan has been fined 20 percent of his match fee while his players have received 10 percent fines. Morgan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was laid by on-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, third umpire Kumar Dharmasena and fourth official Nitin Menon.

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series with the third and final ODI to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.