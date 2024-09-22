Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal has made a foray into commentary during the India-Bangladesh Test series, and engaged in a joking conversation with former India cricketer and reputed commentator Ravi Shastri during Day 3 of the first Test. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant slammed four sixes as they notched up fine hundreds in the first innings. Their six-hitting prompted a conversation between Tamim and Shastri on the importance of power in being able to do so. However, the conversation took a turn towards humour.

While Tamim emphasised that six-hitting relied on power, Shastri stated the importance of technique. Shastri boosted his argument by pointing at Tamim, who has hit the most sixes for Bangladesh in both Tests and ODIs, despite not having a muscular build.

"Why are you complaining? You are not Arnold Schwarzenegger, and you hit the most sixes for Bangladesh! 41 sixes," Shastri told Tamim on commentary during Day 3's play.

Tamim hit 41 sixes for Bangladesh in Test cricket, five more than next-best Mushfiqur Rahim. Meanwhile, he hit 103 maximums for his country in ODIs, three more than Rahim.

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 3: As it happened

Bangladesh ended Day 3 on 158/4, having lost Mushfiqur Rahim before the end of day's play. They still stand 357 runs behind Bangladesh's massive target of 515.

Earlier, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's centuries helped India declare at 287/4 in their second innings. Bangladesh's poor first innings meant that India could set a daunting target for Bangladesh to chase down.

While Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam were able to notch up the country's first-ever 50-run opening partnership in India, the duo perished shortly afterwards. R Ashwin ended Day 3 with three wickets, also picking up Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Bangladesh come into this series after a historic 2-0 away series win over Pakistan, while India are in red ball action for the first time since they beat England 4-1 in March.