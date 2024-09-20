Not the finest of returns to Test cricket for star batters Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. While the former India skipper departed after scoring just 6 runs on Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh, Gill couldn't even open his account. India incurred an epic top-order collapse against Bangladesh, with skipper Rohit Sharma also heading back to the dugout after scoring 6 runs. If it wasn't for Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja's heroics later on the day, India could've found themselves in deep trouble. Though there are a number of batters who hailed to fire on Thursday, Kohli and Gill were trolled the most, primarily because of their dressing room act with head coach Gautam Gambhir.

In a few pictures that have surfaced on social media, both Gill and Kohli could be heard enjoying a chat session with the India head coach. Cracking jokes on varied topics seemed to be the topic in the dressing room as Gambhir, Kohli and Gill sat together to have a gala time despite the top order's struggles on the pitch.

Fans, however, weren't pleased seeing Kohli and Gill get over their failures in the middle so quickly.

Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir & Shubman Gill having fun together during the match in the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/ZLXMT3lwlx — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) September 19, 2024

Virat Kohli making Gautam Gambhir laugh.



- The bond is getting stronger between Delhi boys! pic.twitter.com/3WB5Tosh1k — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 19, 2024

Masti In The Dressing Room FT Virat Kohli Shubman Gill Gautam Gambhir pic.twitter.com/zbweJSmoI7 — Ahmed Says (@AhmedGT_) September 19, 2024

Tensions were high in the Indian dressing room after the team lost 3 wickets for just 34 runs on Day 1. Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud ran riot with the new ball, getting rid of Rohit, Kohli and Gill, before also dismissing Rishabh Pant later in the day. At stumps, India had put 339/6 on the board, with R Ashwin already completing his century while Ravindra Jadeja stood at 86 not-out.