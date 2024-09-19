Virat Kohli failed to impress on his home Test return as he was dismissed for just 6 on Day 1 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai on Thursday. This was Virat's first Test match on Indian soil since March 2023 and he received a rousing ovation when he came out to bat at the M Chidambaram Stadium. However, he ended up playing a loose shot outside the off-stump to hand Hasan Mahmud his third wicket of the match. The delivery went flying off Virat's outside edge and wicket-keeper Litton Das made no mistake in completing the catch behind the stumps. Rohit was visibly upset by the developments as India lost three wickets early in the first session.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and elected to bowl.

"I'd like to bowl first. There's moisture on the wicket and we want to make use of it. The pitch looks hard and there's moisture. The first session will be very good for the seamers. The way we played that series (against Pakistan), we are confident. This is a new series, we'll have to follow our processes. It's a good mixture of experience and youth. We will go with three seamers and two spin allrounders," Shanto said.

India skipper Rohit Sharma said that they would have bowled as well if he won the toss.

"I would have done that as well (bowl first). Little soft, the pitch. It's going to be challenging conditions. We have prepared well, so we should back our potential and play the way we know. Looking at the 10 Test matches, every match is important. But we want to focus on what lies in front of us. We came here a week back, we had a good prep leading up to this one. We feel confident. Three seamers and two spinners - Bumrah, Akash Deep, Siraj, Ashwin and Jadeja," Rohit said.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

