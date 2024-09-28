Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday scripted history by becoming the Indian bowler to take most wickets in Asia. He achieved the feat after dismissing Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on Day 1 of the second Test in Kanpur. Ashwin now has 420 wickets in the Asian continent, one more than former India captain Anil Kumble. He is now only second to Muttiah Muralitharan (612) in the all-time list of bowlers with most wickets in Asia.

Speaking of the dismissal, Shanto missed the turn, resulting in the ball hitting his pad. He was adjudged LBW by the umpire.

However, the credit for the dismissal should go to Pant, who had asked Ashwin to bowl slightly fuller.

"Ash bhai halka sa thoda aagae daalna padega," Pant was caught as saying by the stump mic.

Pant's inputs allowed Ashwin to end a 51-run stand between Shanto and Mominul Haque early in the second session.

Bangladesh were 107 for 3 in 35 overs when the first day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Green Park Stadium was called off due to rain and bad light.

After a delayed start due to a wet outfield, India capitalised on seam-friendly conditions early on, but the visitors slowly clawed their way back into the contest, thanks to a promising partnership between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque.

Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first paid off immediately as India's pacer Akash Deep, who has been on a roll, made early inroads. He struck twice in his first spell, leaving Bangladesh at 33/2.

Zakir Hasan fell for a duck, undone by a beautiful delivery from Akash that angled in and shaped away late, edging to Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully for a stunning low catch. Shadnam Islam followed soon after, trapped lbw by Akash in a decision that was initially given not out but overturned upon review, thanks to Rohit's smart use of DRS.

(With IANS Inputs)