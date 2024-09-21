Virat Kohli's 'sledging history' with Mushfiqur Rahim came a point of discussion on commentary during Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday. When Mushfiqur came out to bat in the first innings, former Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal said on commentary that he expects something interesting considering his 'history' with Virat. It referred to Mushfiqur's comments that Virat earlier sledged him on the field. Former India coach Ravi Shastri was in the commentary box with Tamim and did not miss the opportunity to take a cheeky dig.

“Mushfiqur Rahim is batting, Virat Kohli is in the slips. Watch out now. Keep an eye on them. They have quite the history,” Tamim said.

Reacting to Iqbal's comments, Shastri asked, “What history?”

The ex-Bangladesh skipper replied - “Oh, you know, Ravi. You know what history I am talking about.”

Earlier, Mushfiqur said that Kohli tends to say things to him when he comes out to bat against India.

“Whenever I play against him, he always tries to sledge me every time I go in to bat because he is a really competitive guy and he doesn't want to lose any cricket match. I really love that rivalry with him and the challenge that comes with facing him and India,” Rahim explained.

India took command of the first Test against Bangladesh as they extended their lead to 308 after fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah helped bundle out the visitors for 149 on Friday.

The hosts were 81-3 at stumps in their second innings on day two in Chennai. Shubman Gill, on 33, and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, on 12, were batting at close of play.

Taskin Ahmed took down skipper Rohit Sharma for five and fellow pace bowler Nahid Rana had left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal caught behind for 10.

Advertisement

Spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz trapped Virat Kohli lbw for 17. Ultra edge technology showed a spike on the bat's inside edge, which even Kohli did not notice.

Bangladesh were dismissed in the final session with former skipper Shakib Al Hasan top-scoring on 32 in their reply to India's first-innings total of 376.

The hosts did not enforce the follow-on, deciding instead to build on their lead of 227.

(With AFP inputs)