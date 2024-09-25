Indian cricket team stalwart Virat Kohli reached Kanpur ahead of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh on Tuesday. As expected, a huge gathering of people welcomed him to the hotel, with the staff members also queuing up to meet and greet the cricketing icon. Seeing so many people gather to glimpse top cricketers like Virat Kohli isn't new, but players get uncomfortable seeing hoards of people at times. Virat encountered a similar situation at the Kanpur hotel upon his arrival.

One of the staff members at the hotel gifted Kohli a bouquet, while another one tried to shake his hand. But, the cricketer left a staff member stumped as he said "Sir, do hi haath hain (Sir, I only have two hands)". Virat then walked away from the hoard, saying Thank you to everyone.

Virat Kohli's welcome at the Team Hotel in Kanpur pic.twitter.com/cq4ku5pK3C — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) September 24, 2024

Virat didn't have the best of outing as India hammered Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test in Chepauk.

Kohli had a lean run with the bat in Chennai, hitting 6 and 17 in the two innings. He lost his wicket to Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud and then to spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz in the second innings.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, also arrived at the team hotel in Kanpur along with Virat.

Gambhir's stint as the head coach in the Test format began on a triumphant note. In his first Test match as India's head coach, the hosts cruised to a momentous 280-run victory at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Pant announced his return to Test cricket with a stupendous 109-run knock in the second innings. His aggressive strokes combined with defensive display that made things difficult for Bangladesh bowlers, evoked a wave of nostalgia among the Indian fans.

He made a promising start on his return in the first innings with 39 off 52 deliveries. He lost his wicket to in-form Hasan Mahmud.

With ANI Inputs