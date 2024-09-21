Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill were in great form for India against Bangladesh on the third day of the first Test in Chennai On Saturday. Though they started slow, the young duo changed gears after the drinks break to take on the Bangladesh bowlers. They were helped by two dropped chances from Bangladesh fielders as the two Indian batters made merry. Bangladesh's field setting was criticised by Ravi Shastri and Tamim Iqbal as they were blasted for lack of intent.

In what turned out to be another cheeky example of how things turned out for Bangladesh, Rishabh Pant could be seen setting their field on Day 3. "Arey idhar aayega ek. Idhar kam fielder hai (Hey, put a fielder here. There aren't many fielders here)," Pant told Shanto, pointing on his leg side. The Bangladesh captain actually put a fielder on in the midwicket region after that suggestion.

Interestingly, MS Dhoni did something similar during the ODI World Cup in 2019. Dhoni had told Sabbir Rahman to move a fielder. The suggestion was accepted then to.

Rishabh Pant Setting Bangladesh Field



Ms Dhoni In 2019 WC Did The Same Vs Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/5hJg4AOPeh — Rishabhians Planet (@Rishabhians17) September 21, 2024

India reached 205 for three at lunch in their second innings to extend their overall lead to 432 runs against Bangladesh on the third day of the opening Test here on Saturday.

Shubman Gill (86 batting) and Rishabh Pant (82 batting) scored unbeaten half-centuries and were at the crease at lunch, having stitched together a 138-run partnership.

On Friday, Bangladesh were all out for a paltry 149 in their first innings, giving the hosts a massive first-innings lead of 227 runs.

India had made 376 in the first innings.

Brief Scores: India: 376 and 205/3 in 51 overs (Shubman Gill 86 batting, Rishabh Pant 82 batting) vs Bangladesh 149 in 47.1 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 32; Jasprit Bumrah 4/50, Akash Deep 2/19, Ravindra Jadeja 2/19, Mohammed Siraj 2/30).

