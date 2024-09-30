Unarguably one of the quickest pacers in the world, Mayank Yadav earned a well-deserved India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh. Cashing in on his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 heroics, Mayank now looks to make the opportunity at the grand stage count. In the Indian team, Mayank would have a familiar face guiding him, having already worked with head coach Gautam Gambhir during his time at Lucknow Super Giants. Sharing an anecdote from his time with Gambhir at LSG, Mayank revealed how the former India opener helped him put his career growth and mindset in the right perspective.

Mayank, who delivered the fastest ball in IPL history, clocking 156.7 kmph, said that he had no clue of Team India call-up. He only got to know about it after checking the BCCI website.

"I wasn't aware of the selection. "But I saw my mates here receiving congratulatory calls. I just checked the BCCI website and got to know my name was there," Mayank told Times of India.

"Once I put down the phone, I had flashbacks in front of my eyes-from the day I first went to Sonnet Club to the four anxious months spent at the NCA to recover from frequent niggles," he said of his first reaction.'

Mayank also recalled a conversation he had with Gambhir about getting chances in the LSG team. Without mincing words, Gambhir told the express pacer that there are people who get multiple opportunities, and there are those who just get one. When that solitary opportunity came, Mayank knew he had to make it count.

"Gautam bhaiya had once told me that there will be players who get multiple chances to prove themselves and there will be some who will get just one opportunity. I was struggling to even find a sponsor for my shoe despite being in an IPL team and having played for Delhi. Gautam bhaiya's words stayed with me. He and Vijay Dahiya (former coach at LSG) had clearly told me that I would get my first game after one or two years. When the opportunity came this year, I had to make it count.

"The day after my IPL debut, I got offers for my bowling shoes. As far as Morne is concerned, he doesn't speak much. If he observes anything then he will come and point it out. He will mostly talk about strategies" he said.