One of the finest captains in world cricket, but Rohit Sharma hasn't been spot-on when it comes to DRS decisions. On Day 4 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai, Rohit refused to review a caught-behind decision despite being insisted on going upstairs by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Rohit stood his ground, but when the replay of the incident was shown on the screen, the India captain had a face-palm moment, especially with Pant standing next to him.

The incident took place in the 62nd over of the innings when Bangladesh batter Hasan Mahmud was facing India's Ravichandran Ashwin. The ball spun quite a bit and also produced a steep bounce hitting the batter on the glove before being caught by Pant.

However, it seemed like the ball had hit the forearm before landing into the gloves of the keeper. Pant insisted on taking DRS but Rohit refused. Later, however, the replays showed that the ball had just touched the glove. Hence, had the India skipper gone for a review, the umpire would've raised his finger.

As the replay was showed on the giant screen, Pant even poked skipper Rohit saying the batter was out, he should at least look at the screen.

"Out tha, abe yaar replay dekh to lo (it was out, at least see the replay), Pant could be heard saying to Rohit.

Nonetheless, the decision didn't haunt the Indian team as it claimed a comprehensive 280-run victory to go 1-0 up in the series.

After the match, Rohit was full of praise for Pant, who made a terrific comeback to Test cricket, after being out from the longest format for more than 600 days.

"He's been through some really tough times. The way he has managed himself through those tough times was superb to watch. He came back in the IPL, followed by a very successful World Cup and this is the format he loves the most," Rohit said in the post-match presentation ceremony.