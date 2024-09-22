Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell said on Sunday that Rohit Sharma-led Team India must focus on ensuring the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant for their upcoming matches. Rohit Sharma-led India clinched a massive 280-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. Currently, India leads the WTC standings . Their upcoming WTC series include New Zealand (three Tests at home), and Australia (five Tests away). In his column for ESPNcricinfo, Chappell said that India's main goal should be to get more players into form.

"India's main goal should be to get as many players into form as possible while avoiding major injuries. However, the focus must be on ensuring the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant," Chappell said.

The former cricketer added that Pant's evolution from a questionable keeper against spinners to a skilled gloveman showed his dedication.

"A keeper who meets these demands not only enhances the team's fielding but also allows slip fielders to spread wider and cover more ground. Before his serious injury, Pant's ability to stand up to the stumps significantly improved after an ultimatum from Shastri. His evolution from a questionable keeper against spinners to a skilled gloveman at the stumps shows his dedication," he added.

In the upcoming days, Australia will take on India in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

