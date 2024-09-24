India dominated Bangladesh in almost every department in the first Test in Chennai. Three Indians scored centuries while Ravichandran Ashwin took a six-wicket haul also. Even in the fielding department, India were far above Bangladesh. In fact, Bangladesh's fielding was so insipid that Tamim Iqbal and Ravi Shastri blasted the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side. After the match, India's fielding coach T Dilip sat down to analyse the team members' efforts. He had four picks for the top spots.

"It is tough for me to really mention it openly but as of now it is very evident that Yashasvi Jaiswal with that brilliant catch at gully and a lovely catch at short leg made himself really pushing that spot, " said T Dilip in a chat on bcci.tv.

"Other thing I really liked about is KL Rahul's catch at mid-on as he showed great reflexes. These are execution wise but when it comes to effort, especially in the Chennai weather, putting those dives was Siraj. For a fast bowler to do that is really commendable. These 3 and you know Virat Kohli," he added.

"With Virat Kohli, you won't find any differences between the way he practices and the way he fields. The intensity which he replicates in the match, is the same in the practice session," he concluded.

A Google search about T Dilip strangely returned his profile as an 'internet personality' but for veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin the underrated support staff is a "superstar" who has improved the Indian fielding standards, particularly that of slip catching. Dilip, who replaced R Sridhar as India fielding coach during Rahul Dravid's stint as head coach, continued in his role when Gautam Gambhir took over as well.

After factoring in excellent feedback from the team members, who thought Dilip introduced some innovative drills, the BCCI decided to persist with him. He also introduced the now popular 'Best Fielder' medal after every match, which is presented in a quick ceremony inside the dressing room.

"If you want to talk about fielding, where should we start? Let's talk about Dilip sir first. Actually, we'd searched for our fielding coach (in Google) and he turned out to be an internet personality. So unfair," Ashwin told reporters here on Sunday after the first Test against Bangladesh.

"He is not an internet personality. He is our celebrity fielding coach. Superstar," he added.

With PTI inputs