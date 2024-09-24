The Indian cricket team's dominant 280-run victory against Bangladesh in the Test series opener at Chepauk has drawn reactions from all across the globe. Bangladesh came into the series on the back of a 2-0 Test series triumph in Pakistan, raising fans' expectations for the India assignment. However, the first match saw the hosts assert their dominance, with R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill emerging as the brightest stars.

As the world of social media extols the performance of Rohit Sharma & Co., former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has extended stunning praise. Basit has compared the Indian team's bowling unit to Pakistan's pace trio of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, and Waqar Younis.

"The Indian bowling unit is so impactful that they are on level with pacers Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar, and Waqar Younis. Right now, Mohammed Shami is not playing," Basit said on his YouTube channel, where he acknowledged that the bowling lineup looked really strong despite the absence of Mohammed Shami, who is recovering from ankle surgery and has been out of action.

With the Indian team also scheduled to travel to Australia for a 5-match Test series later this year, Basit feels the addition of Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav could make India's fast bowling attack even more attractive.

"Mayank Yadav's ball is very dangerous. His bouncer is accurate. I wish to see him play a Test match in Australia," he added.

With the victory against Bangladesh, the Indian team has strengthened its position at the top of the World Test Championship points table. At present, India stands at a point percentage of 71.67 and holds the top spot after Australia, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and England.

In all likeliness, the final is expected to be played between either India and Australia or India and Sri Lanka.