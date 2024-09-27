India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Dinesh Karthik's Big Weather Update Ahead Of Toss
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: India are 1-0 ahead in the series after winning the first game by 280 runs in Chennai.
India vs Bangladesh Live Updates, 2nd Test Day 1: With an aim to clinch the series, Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test at Green Park in Kanpur. However, dark clouds loom over the match, with the forecast suggesting more than 90 per cent chance of rain. India won the first Test by 280 runs in Chennai, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's all-round show. The star player scored 113 runs in his only innings in the game before returning figures of 6 for 88. India will aim to whitewash Bangladesh in order to keep their World Test Championship final hopes really strong. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 1 of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, straight from Green Park, Kanpur -
- 08:42 (IST)IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live: Last dance for Shakib?In case you missed it, Shakib Al Hasan announced that he is done with T20Is and expressed desire to finish his Test career in Mirpur next month. The Bangladesh Cricket Board, though, said it cannot guarantee Shakib's security for Bangladesh's home Tests against South Africa.
- 08:39 (IST)IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live: 20 minutes away from toss!There was a heavy downpour yesterday night. Might be a possibility that the toss gets delayed due to a wet outfield. As Dinesh Karthik suggested, the covers are being peeled off slowly alongside the excess water. Fingers crossed
- 08:15 (IST)IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live: DK provides latest weather update!
It rained last night— DK (@DineshKarthik) September 27, 2024
Covers are being removed slowly along with the water
let's hope it starts on time
Will keep you'll updated #INDvsBAN #kanpur#crickettwitter pic.twitter.com/GrlRmSr2SR
- 08:13 (IST)IND vs BAN 2nd Test Live: Good morning!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this 2nd Test between India and Bangladesh from Kanpur. India lead 1-0 in the series having beaten Bangladesh by 280 runs in the series-opener in Chennai. They now eye a series sweep. However, the weather forecast suggests that we might be in for a washout on the opening day.