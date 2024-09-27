As India and Bangladesh cricket teams toil inside the Green Pak Stadium in Kanpur on Friday, a piece of disappointing news has emerged from the stands. Bangladesh team's super fan Tiger Roby was allegedly beaten by some Team India fans. The police had to intervene and take Roby to a nearby hospital for treatment. The incident took place on Day 1 of the second Test between the two teams. It isn't yet clear as to what led to such a fight between local fans and Roby.

Sharing a video on social media, news agency PTI wrote: "Bangladesh cricket team's 'super fan' Tiger Roby was allegedly beaten up by some people during the India-Bangladesh second Test match being played at Kanpur's Green Park stadium. He was taken to hospital by the police. More details are awaited."

VIDEO | Bangladesh cricket team's 'super fan' Tiger Roby was allegedly beaten up by some people during the India-Bangladesh second Test match being played at Kanpur's Green Park stadium. He was taken to hospital by the police. More details are awaited.#INDvsBAN #INDvsBANTEST… pic.twitter.com/n4BXfKZhgy — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2024

The man, who calls himself super fan Roby, was dressed in a tiger costume and sitting in stand C when the incident happened. An Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association official said Roby could not communicate the exact sequence of events but it was clear that he was in distress.

During an interaction with media, he indicated that he had been punched in his abdomen during an altercation.

"As he came out of the stands, he was wincing in pain and seemed to be fainting. He was given a chair to sit but he fell," the official said. A police officer present at the stadium said the fan was provided first aid and an ambulance was called for him.

"We do not know if he was hit by somebody. We have a constable in that stand to keep an eye on the fans. We could not understand what he was saying. Probably he had pain.

"The ambulance was taking some time to arrive so the in-stadia medical team has taken him to a nearby facility," the officer said.

With PTI Inputs