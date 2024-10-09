Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-Led India Aim To Seal Series
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led India lead 1-0 in the three-match T20I series.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I LIVE Updates© BCCI
India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Updates: India take on Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series. The contest will take place at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav-led India will be aiming to seal the affair with another victory while guests Bangladesh must be looking to keep the series alive. Talking about the first game, a dominant Team India routed Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Gwalior. The likes of Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav and Hardik Pandya duly impressed with their performances in the opening game. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of India vs Bangladesh second T20I -
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.