India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant will resume the Indian innings at 81 for 3 vs Bangladesh on Saturday. India have already extended their lead to 308 runs against the visitors. All eyes will be on Gill as the player has failed to impress at the number 3 batting position that he has got, of late. On Day 2, Yashasvi Jaiswal (10), Rohit Sharma (5) and Virat Kohli (17) were the wickets to fall in India's second innings in the game. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Score and Updates of Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh Chennai Test -