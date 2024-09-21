Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 3: Overnight Rain In Chennai. Day 3 To Start At...
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: India will aim to further strenghthen their grip in the ongoing Chennai Test against Bangladesh.
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 LIVE Scorecard© BCCI
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant will resume the Indian innings at 81 for 3 vs Bangladesh on Saturday. India have already extended their lead to 308 runs against the visitors. All eyes will be on Gill as the player has failed to impress at the number 3 batting position that he has got, of late. On Day 2, Yashasvi Jaiswal (10), Rohit Sharma (5) and Virat Kohli (17) were the wickets to fall in India's second innings in the game. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Score and Updates of Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh Chennai Test -
1st Test, Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2024, Sep 19, 2024
Day 2 | Stumps
IND
376&81/3 (23.0)
BAN
149
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.52
Batsman
Shubman Gill
33 (64)
Rishabh Pant
12* (13)
Bowler
Hasan Mahmud
12/0 (5)
Mehidy Hasan
16/1 (6)
- 09:20 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Overnight rain in ChennaiIn a shocking turn of events, there had been an overnight rain in Chennai. However, according to Cricbuzz, the play on Day 3 is expected to start on time. The pitch and the outfield were covered but all of them have been removed by the groundsmen. Stay tuned for all the updates.
- 09:15 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3 Live: Bumrah's wondersStar pacer Jasprit Bumrah truly stood on the expectations of the fans as he once again broke the backbone of Bangladesh's batting lineup. Bumrah claimed a marvelous four-wicket haul as India bundled out Bangladesh for 149. Apart from him, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep and spinner Ravindra Jadeja also scalped two wickets each.
- 08:23 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3 Live: India lead by 308 runsIndia bundled out Bangladesh for 149 on Day 2 of the first Test. Later coming to bat again, India lost three wickets in the final session and their score 81/3 at Stumps. Currently, Shubman Gill (33*) and Rishabh Pant (12*) as India lead by 308 runs. The duo of Gill and Pant will aim to continue with their partnership, in order to provide India with the momentum.
