India vs Bangladesh LIVE, 1st Test Day 2: Ravindra Jadeja's Hundred In Sight As Play Resumes In Chepauk
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have resumed the proceedings for India against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the first Test
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Scorecard© AFP
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test LIVE Score: Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have resumed the proceedings for India against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the first Test in Chennai. The duo aims to continue with their fiery partnership and take India to a huge total. On the other hand, Bangladesh bowlers are eyeing some quick wickets, in order to bundle out India in the first session itself. While Ashwin completed his ton on the first day, Jadeja would be expected to reach the triple figure in the first hour of play on the second day. India were 339/6 at stumps on Day 1. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Match Day 2, Straight from Chennai
1st Test, Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2024, Sep 19, 2024
Day 2 | Morning Session
IND
339/6 (80.3)
BAN
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.21
Batsman
Ravindra Jadeja
86* (120)
Ravichandran Ashwin
102 (112)
Bowler
Taskin Ahmed
47/0 (15.3)
Mominul Haque
4/0 (1)
- 09:32 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2 Live: We are underwayThe Day 2 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh begins. Ravichandran Ashwin (102*) and Ravindra Jadeja (86*) will be resuming the proceedings for the hosts in Chennai from 339/6. The duo will aim to take India's score as high as they can. On the other hand, Taskin Ahmed will be bowling the first over of the day for Bangladesh as the visitors aim to bundle out India at the earliest.
- 09:28 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Here's what Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of Day 2(How difficult was batting yesterday morning?) "I wouldn't say that difficult, but I was just thinking of my plan and thinking how to bat on that time on that wicket. I was trying to enjoy the wicket and enjoy the game. The way I was leaving the ball, it was quite good for me. (Did batting get easier as the day progressed?) I don't think so, I was thinking I just needed to focus on each ball and watch the ball carefully. I was thinking about where I can score if I have the opportunities and I was just going for it."
- 09:19 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Pitch report"There was so much swing on offer, there was enough seam movement on offer, there was enough spice to keep everybody interested. Weather - we are starting at 30, it's going to get hotter as the day progresses. With the heat, we saw what happened in the last session. It was very easy to bat on, runs came in a flurry. Today at the start, the new ball will be taken by the Bangladesh team and they'll make use of the conditions which is considerably different to last morning which had a lot more juice for the fast bowlers. If India get through the first half an hour, we can expect a big score from both these batters and probably the lower order can chip in as well," Dinesh Karthik and Murali Kartik's pitch report.
- 09:13 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Bangladesh short of 10 overs on Day 1Bangladesh could bowl only 80 overs in the entire day. They bowled 23 overs in the first session, 25 in the second and 32 in the final session on Day 1."Bangladesh will have bowled less than 80 overs in spite of the extra half hour added on. It has to be unacceptable," wrote cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on X, formerly Twitter.
- 09:12 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Bangladesh might get punishedWhile Bangladesh have lost their hold in the game, a bigger issue must be bothering the side as it was 10 overs short of the target despite getting a half-an-hour extension in bowling. This might see the side getting penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
- 08:54 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2 Live: The dangerous Hasan MahmudThe Indian batting lineup got shaken by Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud on the opening day of the first Test. The 24-year-old pacer troubled the Indian batters and scalped four precious wickets in quick successions. He removed the likes of Rohit Sharma (6), Shubman Gill (0), Virat Kohli (6), and Rishabh Pant (39). He will now aim to continue with his powerful spell and bundle out India at the earliest.
- 08:51 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Ashwin breaks 147-year-old recordRavichandran Ashwin became the first ever cricketer in history to have scored 20-plus fifty plus scores along with 30-plus five wicket hauls in the longest format of the game. He is thus the first cricketer in the 147-year history of Test cricket to achieve the feat. He is also the only cricketer to have scored 20 or more fifty plus scores and have 30 five-wicket hauls in Tests.
- 08:49 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Magical AshwinAll-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin left everyone utterly stunned with his heroic batting on the opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh. After India was in a troublesome situation at 144/6, Ashwin started a fine counter-attack with Ravindra Jadeja, scoring 102* in 112 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 91.07.
- 08:44 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2 Live: Would India Last Entire First Session?It was the first session on Day 1 that saw Bangladesh do the bulk of the damage with the ball, sending India's top order crumbling. It would be important for R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to withstand the early advantage on Day 2, look for a first innings total around 450 runs.
- 08:16 (IST)IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 2 Live: India on driving seatIndia ended the Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh on a dominating note. At Stumps, India's score read 339/6 with Ravichandran Ashwin (102*) and Ravindra Jadeja (86*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Earlier in the day, India were struggling at 144/6 but the unbeaten 195-run partnership between Ashwin and Jadeja brought them to the driving seat.
